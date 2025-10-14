AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia opens with a 2-0 win over Macao 

Indonesia began its AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on a winning note, defeating Macao 2-0 in a Group C clash yesterday.

Despite dominating the first half, Indonesia were kept at bay by a spirited Macao side led by goalkeeper Chong Weng Lam, whose sharp saves denied Nafeeza Ayasha and her teammates from finding an early breakthrough. The Southeast Asian team controlled possession, but Macao’s defence ensured the match stayed goalless at halftime.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 56th minute when Indonesia captain Jazlyn Kayla capitalised on a defensive lapse to steer home the opener. The goal lifted Indonesia’s intensity, and within minutes, they doubled their advantage as Katarina Stalin fired in the second to put the result beyond doubt.

Macao continued to show resolve until the final whistle but were unable to find a way back into the game. The result gave Indonesia a strong start in Group C, which also features hosts Myanmar and Mongolia.

Macao will take on Myanmar tomorrow before Indonesia returns to the pitch on Friday to face the group hosts in what could prove a decisive matchup for top spot.

Macao’s starting 11 before the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 China 2026 qualifier against Indonesia – Photo by Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe

The AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers feature 27 teams competing across eight groups. The top teams will advance to the finals, to be held from 30 April to 17 May 2026, where the four best sides will earn their place at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026.