Kenyan Victor Kipchirchir smashes course record at 2025 Macao International Marathon

The 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, the 44th running of the popular event, was successfully held yesterday, with world-class athletes competing alongside long-distance running enthusiasts.

Starting at 6 a.m. from the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, the event saw a new men’s race record set by Victor Kipchirchir. The Kenyan secured the title in a blistering 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 27 seconds, finishing ahead of John Hakizimana of Rwanda and Barecha Tolosa Geleto of Ethiopia.

The women’s marathon was dominated by Ethiopian athletes, who swept the podium. Mastewal Birhanu Senay claimed the top honours with a time of 2:31:37. Her compatriots Selam Fente Gebre and Kolole Mekashu Tefera secured second and third place, respectively.

The marathon and half-marathon courses followed the traditional, scenic route, taking runners across the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, past the World Heritage site A-Ma Temple, and across the Sai Van Bridge.

[See more: China wins World Athletics Member Federation Award 2025]

Among the Macao competitors, Fong Ieng Wai, Lam Weng Hang, and Lo Sik Kin were the top three finishers in the men’s category. For the women’s Macao athlete category, the top honours went to Wu Yangyang, Chio Tong Tong, and Xu Zhonghuang.

The Senior Trophy was awarded to 72-year-old Wu Ion Hong.

The event, jointly organised by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), also featured the popular “Most Creative Costume Award” competition, with prizes presented to the winners after the races.

Athletes can check their official results at www.macaomarathon.com and download their certificates from www.marathon-photos.com starting on 26 December.