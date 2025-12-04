The Macau International Kart Grand Prix begins today 

The 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix kicks off today at the Coloane Karting Track, bringing together around 330 drivers from 28 countries and regions for two consecutive weeks of racing.

Organised by the Sports Bureau, the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC), OTK Kart Asia and IAME Asia, and sponsored by Sands China Ltd., the event runs from 4 to 7 December and 10 to 14 December.

This year’s programme features multiple championships. The first week includes the 2025 ROK Cup Asia Final – with MINI ROK, Junior, Senior and Expert categories – alongside the AAMC Karting Championship, featuring KZ Round 8, the AAMC Cup and the Sands Cup. The second week will host the IAME Asia Final across the Cadet, Junior, Senior and Master classes.

[See more: ‘Nothing prepares you for Macao,’ says FIA F4 World Cup winner Jules Roussel]

Drivers representing regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas are taking part, including entrants from Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, France, Italy, Finland, Andorra, the US, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Macao.

Admission is free throughout the 2025 Macau International Kart Grand Prix, with residents and visitors invited to enjoy the racing action in person. For updates, the Sports Bureau encourages the public to follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, the “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and the “澳門特區體育局” WeChat subscription account.