The International Dragon Boat Races kick off from tomorrow

The Macao International Dragon Boat Races will take place this weekend – and will continue the following Saturday, on the day of the Dragon Boat Festival – at Nam Van Lake between 9 am to 5:30 pm.

Only local teams will compete this weekend, while international teams will compete on the day of the festival, 31 May. There will be over 200 teams competing over the three days of racing.

The 200 metre races will take place on Saturday 24 May. There are four categories: open, women’s, government departments and university students.

The 500 metre races will commence on Sunday 25 May. There are three categories: open, women’s and mixed category.

[See more: Macao to participate in 19 competitive events at the 15th National Games]

The international 500 metre races meanwhile take place on 31 May, with teams coming from mainland China, Hong Kong and overseas countries such as Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt.

Besides these races, there will also be performances, booths selling food and crafts, workshops and games at Nam Van Lake.

A blessing ceremony was held at Nam Van Lake yesterday, with the head of the Sports Bureau expressing optimism for the number of visitors coming for the races as the weather in recent days has been good.

A detailed schedule of the races can be found on the Macao Dragon Boat website here.