Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong sign agreement to deepen sports cooperation

The governments of Macao, Guangdong province and Hong Kong have signed a new four-party agreement with China’s General Administration of Sport to expand cooperation in sports and support Greater Bay Area (GBA) integration.

The deal, signed on 21 November, builds on the experience of jointly hosting the 15th National Games and aims to coordinate sports development across the three regions, according to an official press release.

Under the agreement, the GBA will strengthen collaboration in elite and mass sports, youth development, sports science and technology, international sports governance and cultural exchange. The partners also plan to work more closely on sporting laws and regulations.

The framework encourages the GBA to share venues, co-host events, encourage joint talent training, and cooperate on technology and industrial projects. Officials said the goal was to improve resource sharing and raise professional standards across the region “in service of the nation’s overall strategic goals.”

The Macao government said it would work closely with Guangdong province and Hong Kong to implement the new agreement.

It described the move as an opportunity to use sports events to strengthen regional ties, expand cultural and sports collaboration, and support the development of a more dynamic sports industry.