Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong sign agreement to deepen sports cooperation

The move follows the Greater Bay Area’s joint hosting of the 15th National Games and has the backing of the General Administration of Sport
  • It paves the way for greater shared use of sports venues, joint talent development and cross-border collaboration in sports science

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Nov 2025
Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong sign agreement to deepen sports cooperation
Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong sign agreement to deepen sports cooperation
The recent co-hosting of the National Games by Macao, Guangdong and Hong Kong has given impetus to ongoing sports cooperation between the three jurisdictions

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 25 Nov 2025, 1:53 pm

The governments of Macao, Guangdong province and Hong Kong have signed a new four-party agreement with China’s General Administration of Sport to expand cooperation in sports and support Greater Bay Area (GBA) integration.

The deal, signed on 21 November, builds on the experience of jointly hosting the 15th National Games and aims to coordinate sports development across the three regions, according to an official press release.

Under the agreement, the GBA will strengthen collaboration in elite and mass sports, youth development, sports science and technology, international sports governance and cultural exchange. The partners also plan to work more closely on sporting laws and regulations.

[See more: Macao athletes break records and secure solid finishes at National Games]

The framework encourages the GBA to share venues, co-host events, encourage joint talent training, and cooperate on technology and industrial projects. Officials said the goal was to improve resource sharing and raise professional standards across the region “in service of the nation’s overall strategic goals.”

The Macao government said it would work closely with Guangdong province and Hong Kong to implement the new agreement. 

It described the move as an opportunity to use sports events to strengthen regional ties, expand cultural and sports collaboration, and support the development of a more dynamic sports industry.

UPDATED: 25 Nov 2025, 1:53 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend