Expect traffic gridlock during next week’s Macau Grand Prix 

Major roads in Macao are expected to be hit with traffic jams between 14 and 17 November, as the city prepares to block off key routes in order to make way for the 71st Macau Grand Prix.

According to the Transport Bureau’s Mok Soi Tou, who spoke to local media during a press conference yesterday, the roads that are expected to be most severely impacted by traffic congestion during the Grand Prix include: Avenida Dr Rodrigo Rodrigues, Avenida do Coronel Mesquita, Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga, Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Sidónio Pais.

Mok noted that based on past experience, these roads are especially expected to see an overload of traffic during the first day of the competition.

In order to accommodate the race, the authorities have also made adjustments to 52 public bus routes, including 2AS and H2, which will have their services suspended.

Two free shuttle buses – the 12T and 31T – will be available during the Grand Prix, shuttling passengers between Praça Ferreira Amaral and the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, as well as between the Macao Forum and the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, every 12 to 20 minutes. Both shuttles will be available from 6 am to 12:30 am between 14 and 16 November, and between 6 am to 7 pm on 17 November.

As a result of the traffic disruptions during the Grand Prix, the organisers advise residents to plan ahead and leave home early.

Much like in previous years, dozens of barriers are being set up for the Guia racetrack, with LED displays and road signs being installed around Avenida da Amizade for the benefit of residents.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sports Bureau, Luís Gomes revealed to local media yesterday that tickets for the event had “practically” sold out. However, he mentioned that a small number of tickets – around 200 to 300 – were being held back for sale during each day of the event.

The director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, told the press that she expects the visitor figure to match the second week of last year’s Grand Prix, which registered a total of more than 400,000 arrivals. In terms of the hotel occupancy rate, the MGTO head estimated it would reach as high as 90 percent.

This year’s Grand Prix will comprise seven different races and will feature more than 180 racers, exceeding the totals in any of the previous five editions.

“In terms of the number of Macao racers…there will be around 20 to 30,” Gomes said.

As well, the 2024 iteration will see the replacement of the decades-old Formula 3 race with the Formula Regional, a move that was originally met with scepticism and backlash.