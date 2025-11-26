Tickets for the Macao events of the paralympic and special Games go on sale today

Tickets for the Macao leg of the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympics went on sale today, as the city finalised preparations for the events and torch relay.

The multi-venue Games will be held across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao from 8 to 15 December. Macao is hosting the badminton events for both the NGD and the Special Olympics.

Tickets for the NGD badminton are priced at 10 patacas and sold as a multi-day pass, granting access to all matches with unreserved seating.

Tickets for the Special Olympics badminton will be free, with arrangements announced shortly. Dedicated accessible seating is available at all venues.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online via the official ticketing website and WeChat mini-programme (2025残特奥会官方票务), or at these physical sales points at Tap Seac Multisport Complex, Mong Ha Sports Centre, and the Olympic Sports Centre. A real-name registration system is in place, requiring a valid ID or travel permit.

The torch relay rehearsal is scheduled tomorrow evening on Thursday 27 November from 9 to 11 pm. This will cause temporary traffic restrictions in the central areas surrounding the Government Headquarters, Octagonal Pavilion, Tap Seac Multisport Complex, and Senado Square.

From 8:30 pm until the rehearsal concludes, approximately 10 bus stops along the relay route will be temporarily suspended, affecting over 30 bus routes. Several public car parks, including the Vasco da Gama Garden Car Park (West Zone), will have entry or exit restrictions.

The official torch relay will then be held this Saturday on 29 November. The 2.6-kilometre Macao leg will commence at 9:30 am at the Macao SAR Government Headquarters.

The route is designed with barrier-free access and will pass through city landmarks including Avenida da Praia Grande and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, before finishing at the UNESCO World Heritage site, Largo do Senado (Senado Square). A total of 50 torchbearers, including athletes and community representatives, will take part.

The public should note that temporary traffic controls will be in effect along the torch relay route on 29 November, and are advised to plan journeys in advance.