Macao’s Charles Leong scores double motorsport victories in Australia

Local racer Charles Leong secured back-to-back wins in first two races of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia (LSTA) 2025 season, at the series’ Australian debut in Sydney. Paired with Irish LSTA newcomer Alex Denning, the 23-year-old represented SJM Theodore Racing in the pro category.

“I could not be happier with the team and all the incredible support,” Leong said afterwards, in remarks reported by the Macau Daily Times. “We showed an amazing pace and truly dominated the weekend. Excited to carry on this momentum into round 2 in Shanghai.”

Leong, a two-time winner of the Macau Grand Prix’s Formula 4 category, finished as runner-up in the 2024 LSTA championship alongside Japanese teammate Miki Koyama.

In race one at the Sydney Motorsport Park last weekend, Leong and Denning were joined at the podium by Singapore’s Ethan Brown and Hampus Eriksson of Sweden – who came in second place for Leipert Motorsport. Race two saw the pair tailed by Nazim Azman of Malaysia and Frenchman Emilien Carde, for DW Evans GT. BC Racing’s Gavin Huang, from Taiwan, and Venezuelan Jonathan Cecotto were third in both races.

LSTA races are all contested in identical Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2s and the championship takes place over six two-race rounds. The next round is scheduled for 17-18 May at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Regional finals take place in November, in the Italian town of Misano – known for its racetrack. Winners from the Asian, European and North American series will battle it out in the Super Trofeo World Finals on 8-9 November, also in Misano.