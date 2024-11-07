Macau Black Bears triumph over Busan KCC Egis 

The Macau Black Bears defeated Busan KCC Egis 111-91 yesterday during their fourth game in the East Asia Super League (EASL) 2024 to 2025 season. The Macao basketball team’s victory during yesterday’s match at Studio City Event Centre means that they have now advanced to second place in Group B.

The current win marks a comeback for the local team after they suffered a 96-93 defeat on home turf against the Ryukyu Golden Kings on 30 October.

During yesterday’s match, the home side got off to a strong start, with Maltese player Samuel Deguara scoring the team’s first four points.

The game remained neck and neck for much of its duration, with KCC Egis’s Deonte Burton, a former NBA player, making his debut yesterday. The Macau Black Bears, however, were able to come out on top, in no small part thanks to Jeantel Cylla, who earned the team 34 points, and Damian Chong-Qui, who scored 22 points and managed to earn the first triple-double in the EASL’s history.

In an interview with TDM during the event, Garrett Kelly, the Black Bear’s head coach, noted that the team was beginning to develop a rapport, stating that “they are starting to play well together.”

Black Bear player Chun Hong Ting was similarly positive about the match, noting that he could “feel the enthusiasm from fans” and that “it was not a bad experience, as it was the team’s first win on home turf.”

Regarding the Black Bears’ future development, Kelly said the team needed to earn the trust of local basketball fans and also educate local children in playing the sport.

The Macau Black Bears’ next game will also take place in Macao on 11 December and will be played against the New Taipei Kings.