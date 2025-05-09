Menu
Here’s your last chance to get free tickets for National Games test events

There are free tickets for this weekend’s 5-on-5 basketball matches at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, with each person able to collect two tickets
  • The test events for the National Games are running from 10 May to 22 June in Macao, with the games themselves taking place from 9 to 21 November

09 May 2025
Among the sports to be hosted by Macao are 3×3 basketball, and men’s under-18 5-on-5 basketball – Photo by Melinda Nagy

09 May 2025

The final free tickets for this weekend’s basketball matches, being staged as test events for the 15th National Games, can be collected at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion on 10 and 11 May, from 1 pm until tickets run out. Each person can collect up to 2 tickets.

On 10 and 11 May, there will be two matches each day at 2 pm and 4 pm for 5-on-5 basketball matches for boys under 18 at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. They will consist of teams from Macao, Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen. Ticketholders can enter an hour before the event begins.

Held every four years, China’s National Games are being co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for the first time. The games are scheduled to take place from 9 to 21 November, with the opening ceremony to be held in Guangzhou and the closing ceremony set to take place in Shenzhen.

[See more: Chief Executive praises Macao team’s achievements at National Games]

The full competition will feature 34 primary sports and 401 additional events. The tournaments to be hosted in Macao are table tennis, women’s volleyball, 3×3 basketball, and men’s under-18 5-on-5 basketball. Hong Kong is designated to host eight other sporting competitions. 

In preparation for Macao’s role as a co-host, local authorities launched a recruitment drive last year, seeking 10,000 volunteers to assist with the organisation and management of the National Games events within the territory. 

To be eligible for volunteer positions, individuals must have been born in 2007 or earlier. Besides local residents, the recruitment is open to mainland Chinese citizens and international students currently studying in Macao. 

