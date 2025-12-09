Macao hosts events as part of the National Disability Games for the first time

Macao is making history as it hosts badminton events for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympics, marking the first time the competition has come to the SAR and the first time the two events have been jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao across the Greater Bay Area.

Events of the National Disability Games in Macao officially opened on Monday and run through 15 December, with over 7,824 athletes from 34 delegations competing nationwide across four disability categories: physical, visual, hearing and intellectual, a roughly 30 percent increase from the previous edition.

The total event scale exceeds 11,000 participants, including coaches, referees and staff. The Games feature 1,876 events across 46 sports, with competitions spread across Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in Guangdong province.

Macao’s competition zone welcomed 28 sports delegations and more than 500 athletes, coaches, and officials for the two badminton events beginning today. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam said that hosting the Macao section of the National Disability Games demonstrates “the nation’s trust in Macao” and serves as a window for social inclusion in the Greater Bay Area.

Under the slogan “Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area,” the Games are promoting innovation in assistive technologies, with advanced products being tested during competition to help move technologies from laboratories into real-world applications.

Cultural symbols, including the emblem, mascot and medals, incorporate elements from all three regions, while a bilingual theme song “Towards the Mountains and Seas” is being promoted across the Greater Bay Area, with the Cantonese version performed by Hong Kong celebrity Andy Lau.

The SAR Government deployed 1,500 specially trained volunteers, including sign language interpreters, across event support, logistics, and guidance positions. Venues have undergone comprehensive accessibility upgrades, with mapping platform Gaode’s barrier-free electronic map now covering Macao to enhance navigation for participants.

Organisers also released China’s first comprehensive accessibility construction guidelines for large-scale sporting events, with thousands of accessible seating areas and barrier-free restrooms installed across competition venues.

Meanwhile, Macao athletes are excelling at the Special Olympics table tennis competition in Hong Kong, securing 3 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals. Notable performances include Cheang U Hang and Ng Weng San’s silver medal in mixed doubles (22 to 29 years, Group C), and Wong Kuok Lon’s gold in men’s singles (22 to 29 years old, Group F).

Dedicated customs channels and shuttle buses provide expedited clearance for delegations, while Paralympic badminton tickets are selling well. Special Olympics tickets are still available to promote social inclusion and encourage spectators to support athletes.

Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation and director of the organizing committee, said the Games aim to advance China’s broader goal of inclusive, high-quality development in disability sports, bringing accessibility, technology and regional cooperation onto a shared stage.