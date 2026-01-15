Liga de Elite returns this weekend as MUST IPO begin title defence

Macao’s top-flight football competition returns this weekend, with the Liga de Elite set to open the 2026 season at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Defending champions MUST IPO headline the opening round with a high-profile clash against Shao Jiang on Saturday night, immediately renewing the rivalry that defined last season’s title race.

The new campaign follows a dramatic 2025 season in which MUST IPO secured the championship with 44 points, finishing just one point ahead of Shao Jiang. The title race went down to the wire, highlighting how narrow the margins have become at the top of the division.

[See more: I Ask, You Answer with footballer Zara Matos]

University of Macau, Benfica de Macau and Ching Fung completed last season’s top five. With the league returning to a double round-robin format, consistency across the campaign is expected to be crucial once again.

Nine teams will compete in this year’s Liga de Elite: Shao Jiang, MUST IPO, G.Universe, Benfica de Macau, Hang Sai, Gala, Artilheiros, Ching Fung and Chiba. Several clubs have reinforced their squads during the off-season, setting the stage for another competitive campaign across the league.

Opening weekend at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

The entrance of the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Taipa, Macao – Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

The season begins on Saturday, 17 January, with Shao Jiang facing MUST IPO at 7 pm, followed by G.Universe against Benfica de Macau at 9 pm.

Sunday’s fixtures on 18 January see Hang Sai take on Gala at 6 pm before Artilheiros meet Ching Fung at 8 pm. All matches this weekend will be played at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, with the full January schedule available through official league channels.

MUST IPO enter the new season with several notable additions as they look to defend their crown. Alexandre Noronha joins after featuring for the University of Macau last year, while Jackson Sousa returns to Macao football following spells with Macao’s Monte Carlo in 2024 and Hong Kong’s Southern District last season.

[See more: Inspired by FIFA? Here are six football camps for your kids this summer in Macao]

Bruno Figueiredo and Rodrigo Pontes have rejoined from Gala, and defender Chi Hou Kam has made the move from Benfica de Macau after spending much of last season sidelined through injury.

Shao Jiang have also strengthened after narrowly missing out on the title last season. New arrivals include Michael Saldaña, Edward Morillo, Luis Alberto Bernal and Diego Macías.

Visby Lei, another former University of Macau player, has also joined as the club looks to convert last year’s momentum into silverware.

With several teams reshaped during the off-season and last year’s top two meeting on opening night, the first round of fixtures is set to offer an early indication of how the 2026 Liga de Elite season may take shape.