Macao beats Guangdong 3-2, but falls short in the Guangdong-Macao Cup

Macao defeated Guangdong 3-2 in the second leg of the 19th Guangdong-Macao Cup Football Tournament at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium yesterday, but the visitors retained the title with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Zhongshan on 7 February, Macao responded with urgency in front of their home supporters. Leong Chi Seng opened the scoring in the third minute, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Guangdong replied quickly, with Huang Hongtao equalising in the fifth minute to make it 1-1.

The two teams line up before the Guangdong–Macao Cup second leg at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium

After an evenly contested first half, Macao regained the lead in the 67th minute when Lei Cheng Lam found the net to put the home side ahead 2-1. Guangdong drew level again in the 85th minute through a header from Wang Weixuan, setting up a tense finish.

Macao secured the winner in the 89th minute when substitute Leong Wai Hin scored to seal a 3-2 victory on the night.

Despite the win, Guangdong’s first-leg advantage proved decisive, allowing them to defend the Guangdong-Macao Cup title with a 4-3 aggregate score over the two matches.

The two-legged tournament was co-organised by the Sports Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau, the Macao Football Association and the Guangdong Provincial Football Association.

First held in 2002, the competition has been staged 19 times and aims to strengthen football development and sporting exchanges between Guangdong and Macao.