Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf Hong Kong as 4Aces claim team title

Jon Rahm ended a 539-day wait for an individual title with victory at LIV Golf Hong Kong, while Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC captured the team title at Hong Kong Golf Club yesterday.

Rahm closed with a 6-under 64 to finish at 23-under, securing a three-shot win after starting the final round tied for the lead with Thomas Detry and Harold Varner III.

[See more: LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 preview: Players to watch at Fanling]

The Legion XIII captain, who finished runner-up in the first two LIV events of the 2026 season, said the win felt like a relief after a stretch of 26 worldwide starts without a victory.

“Very relieving,” Rahm said. “This one just feels like a big weight off my shoulder.”

Detry finished second at 20-under, while fellow 4Aces player Thomas Pieters took third at 19-under. Varner finished fourth at 18-under, with Matthew Wolff completing the top five at 17-under.

Rahm seized control on the back nine after a key birdie on the 14th hole, stretching his lead as Pieters dropped a shot shortly after. The Spaniard eventually reached the 18th tee with a comfortable advantage to seal the victory.

The win marks Rahm’s first individual LIV title since the 2024 Chicago season finale. He has now won four regular-season LIV events and two season-long individual championships.

In the team competition, 4Aces GC posted a combined 16-under final round to finish at 58-under, six strokes ahead of Smash GC.

Team Champions, (from left) Anthony Kim, Thomas Detry, Captain Dustin Johnson and Thomas Pieters of 4Aces GC pose for a photo with the trophy after the final round of HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong – Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf

Johnson led the team with a 65, while Anthony Kim and Pieters shot 66, and Detry added a 67.

[See more: ITTF World Cup Macao 2026 tickets go on sale March 6 as Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin headline tournament]

“To finally get a win after a few years without having one, very proud of the guys,” Johnson said.

The victory is the first team title for the 4Aces since London in June 2023, ending a 974-day drought for the once-dominant LIV squad.