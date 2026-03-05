LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 preview: Players to watch at Fanling

The LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 tournament gets underway this week at the historic Hong Kong Golf Club, bringing many of the league’s biggest stars to one of Asia’s most iconic golf venues.

The tournament will be held at the Fanling course from 5 to 8 March 2026, featuring a 57-player field competing across a four-round, 72-hole format with both individual and team competitions. As with other LIV events, the tournament carries a total prize purse of $30 million, making it one of the richest stops on the professional golf calendar.

The Hong Kong stop is one of the LIV Golf League’s most prominent regional events and offers an early-season test for many of the tour’s biggest names as the 2026 campaign continues.

A historic course that rewards precision

A general exterior view of Club 54 during the practice round before the start of HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong – Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf

The Fanling course at Hong Kong Golf Club is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive venues on the LIV schedule. The course plays as a par-70 measuring just over 6,500 yards, considerably shorter than many modern professional layouts.

Instead of favouring power hitters, Fanling rewards accuracy and course management. Its narrow, tree-lined fairways and smaller greens make approach play crucial, meaning players who excel with their irons could have a significant advantage.

Key players to watch at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026

Several of the league’s biggest names are set to headline the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 field.

Among them is two-time major champion Jon Rahm, who has been one of the most consistent performers since joining the LIV circuit. Australian star Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open champion, will also be looking to challenge for the title.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson remains one of the league’s most experienced competitors, while power hitter Bryson DeChambeau brings a different style of play that could be tested by Fanling’s tight fairways.

With 57 players competing across 13 teams, the tournament features one of the strongest fields on the LIV Golf calendar.

Defending champion returns to Fanling

Sergio Garcia returns this week to Hong Kong as the defending champion after capturing the 2025 title with an impressive low-scoring performance.

Garcia’s precise iron play and experience on strategic layouts make him well-suited to the Fanling course. The veteran will be aiming to defend his title and deliver another strong showing for Fireballs GC.

Team competition adds another storyline

One of the defining features of LIV Golf is its team competition running alongside the individual tournament.

Teams such as Legion XIII, led by Jon Rahm, 4Aces GC captained by Dustin Johnson, and Ripper GC led by Cameron Smith will also be battling for the team title.

Because multiple scores contribute to the team standings each round, a strong individual performance can dramatically shift the team leaderboard over the weekend.

Big prize money at stake

Jockey Zac Purton hits his shot during the ProAm before the start of the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong – Photo by Mateo Villalba/LIV Golf

Like other events on the LIV calendar, the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 tournament offers one of the richest purses in professional golf.

The tournament carries a total prize fund of $30 million, including $20 million for the individual competition and $10 million allocated to the team event. The individual winner will take home $4 million.

With a world-class field competing at the historic Fanling course, LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 promises a compelling mix of star power, strategy and high-stakes competition.

As the LIV season continues, the Hong Kong stop will once again provide a key test for the league’s biggest names.