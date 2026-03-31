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ITTF World Cup 2026 kicks off in Macao with Sun Yingsha win

Defending women’s champion Sun Yingsha secured a 3-0 opening victory as the seven-day tournament began at the Galaxy Arena
  • Macao players Mak Tin Ian and Leong On Na failed to defeat their opponents in the men’s and women’s draws respectively

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PUBLISHED

31 Mar 2026
ITTF World Cup 2026 kicks off in Macao with Sun Yingsha win
ITTF World Cup 2026 kicks off in Macao with Sun Yingsha win
Sun Yingsha competes during the women’s singles group 1 match against Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup 2026 in Macao on 30 March 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Yu Yang

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

31 Mar 2026

The ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2026 held its first day of matches at the Galaxy Arena on 30 March, with a total of 32 games played on the opening day – 16 each in the men’s and women’s draws.

In the women’s draw, last year’s champion, Sun Yingsha of China, emerged victorious, defeating Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun in straight sets (11-3, 11-4, 11-9). “Li’s serve has its own distinctive features, but I stuck to my usual rhythm in preparation and executed according to my tactics,” Sun told Chinese media after the match. 

World number two Wang Manyu also dominated her competitor, earning a straight set win for China against Fu Yu of Portugal (11-5, 11-3, 11-6). 

[See more: Macao table tennis star Zhu Yuling says her comeback was ‘driven by love and unfinished business’]

Despite going head-to-head with an opponent 24 years her junior, New Zealand’s 64-year-old Li Chunli won the opening game against France’s Yuan Jianan before ultimately losing 3-1.

In the men’s draw, China’s Zhou Qihao defeated Japan’s Ryuusei Kawakami while Chen Yuanyu earned a 4-0 victory in his match against New Zealand’s Timothy Choi, with wins of 11-9, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-3. 

Two Macao players featured on the opening day. Mak Tin Ian fell to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami 1-3 (8-11, 13-11, 4-11, 9-11), while Leong On Na lost to Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching 1-3 (7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11).

The tournament runs until 5 April. Tickets remain available in limited quantities via Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.

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