ITTF World Cup 2026 kicks off in Macao with Sun Yingsha win

The ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2026 held its first day of matches at the Galaxy Arena on 30 March, with a total of 32 games played on the opening day – 16 each in the men’s and women’s draws.

In the women’s draw, last year’s champion, Sun Yingsha of China, emerged victorious, defeating Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun in straight sets (11-3, 11-4, 11-9). “Li’s serve has its own distinctive features, but I stuck to my usual rhythm in preparation and executed according to my tactics,” Sun told Chinese media after the match.

World number two Wang Manyu also dominated her competitor, earning a straight set win for China against Fu Yu of Portugal (11-5, 11-3, 11-6).

[See more: Macao table tennis star Zhu Yuling says her comeback was ‘driven by love and unfinished business’]

Despite going head-to-head with an opponent 24 years her junior, New Zealand’s 64-year-old Li Chunli won the opening game against France’s Yuan Jianan before ultimately losing 3-1.

In the men’s draw, China’s Zhou Qihao defeated Japan’s Ryuusei Kawakami while Chen Yuanyu earned a 4-0 victory in his match against New Zealand’s Timothy Choi, with wins of 11-9, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-3.

Two Macao players featured on the opening day. Mak Tin Ian fell to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami 1-3 (8-11, 13-11, 4-11, 9-11), while Leong On Na lost to Chinese Taipei’s Cheng I-Ching 1-3 (7-11, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11).

The tournament runs until 5 April. Tickets remain available in limited quantities via Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.