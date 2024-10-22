Menu
What to know about the upcoming rugby matches between Brazil and Hong Kong 

Men’s teams from Hong Kong and Brazil will face each other in two rugby matches in the SAR in the full 15-a-side format of the game
  • For Hong Kong, the matches are valuable preparation for the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship, which will determine who is headed for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

22 Oct 2024
The upcoming double fixture in Hong Kong marks the first time that a Brazilian squad has played in Hong Kong in full-format rugby – Photo by A. Paes

22 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 22 Oct 2024, 4:02 pm

Calling all rugby fanatics in Macao and the Greater Bay Area: you’re in for a treat this November with Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) set to host Brazil in men’s 15s as part of the autumn series of international fixtures. 

The HKCR men’s squad will be using the games to prepare for the qualification rounds of the Asia Rugby Men’s Championship 2025, the winner of which will go on to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. Teams that have already qualified for the latter are champions South Africa, France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Australia, England, Argentina and Japan. 

“This year, we’ve made a concerted effort to increase the amount of international matches that we play, including our three-match tour to South America, and this is very much looking at the optimum preparation for the Asia Rugby Championship in 2025,” said Jo Hull, HKCR’s executive director of performance rugby.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming clash with Brazil. 

When and where will Hong Kong China Rugby play Brazil? 

The two-match series will take place at the Hong Kong Football Club and Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground on 9 and 16 November, respectively. Both games start at 4 pm. 

This is not the first time HKCR has faced Brazil. The two sides met in July during Hong Kong’s South American tour, with HKCR coming off as victors. The SAR isn’t being complacent however. Captain Joshua Hrstich has described Brazil as a “very strong team” and “a big, physical team,” while also sharing his excitement about facing the Brazilians again. 

While Brazil has played in Hong Kong before in the 7-a-side format of the game, this is its first foray in 15-a-side rugby in the SAR.

How much do Hong Kong v. Brazil rugby tickets cost? 

Tickets for adults cost just HK$100 and HK$50 for children ages 12 and under. Click here to purchase.

Which team is likely to win? 

The newly updated World Rugby’s ranking system places HKCR at #23 and Brazil at #29 in the global table. HKCR looks in better form, having won five games in its last six, while Brazil have lost four games. 

When the two sides met in São Paulo earlier this year, Hong Kong clinched victory 25-26 at the last minute. 

“Playing Brazil will give us a really good benchmark as to where the teams are at, how much we’ve improved since the South America tour and most important of all quality time together as a team,” Hull says.

UPDATED: 22 Oct 2024, 4:02 pm

