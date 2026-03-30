China’s Guo Muye wins double gold at Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris

China’s Guo Muye won two gold medals at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, securing victories in both the men’s solo technical and solo free events.

The 17-year-old first claimed the men’s solo technical title on Friday, scoring 245.4900 points to finish ahead of Great Britain’s Ranjuo Tomblin, while Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin took bronze.

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Performing to the theme “The Wizard,” Guo earned a difficulty mark of 34.600, the highest among all competitors, combining precision and fluidity in his routine.

He went on to secure a second gold medal in the men’s solo free final yesterday, scoring 259.4950 points.

Guo Muye of China competes during the men’s solo free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2026 – Stop 2 in Paris, France, 29 March 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Wu Huiwo

“I had a successful winter training period, and that has paid off with this gold medal,” Guo said. “My physical strength has improved, allowing me to execute more high-difficulty elements. My speed and movement frequency are better, which helps both my artistic expression and overall performance.”

Guo’s victory in the technical event marked China’s first gold medal of the Paris stop. In the team free final, China’s second lineup secured silver with 238.3467 points for their routine “The Language of Water,” finishing behind the neutral squad, with France taking bronze.