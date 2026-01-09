Guangdong-Macao Cup tips off as squads confirmed for 10th edition

The 10th Guangdong-Macao Cup men’s basketball tournament will begin today in Macao, with the return leg scheduled for 11 January in Huizhou, Guangdong.

The opening match starts at 7:30 pm at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Macao has defended home court in the past two editions, including a last-gasp victory over Guangdong in the previous tournament.

Guangdong’s squad remains largely unchanged from the recent Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup, with Liu Weihou continuing as head coach. New additions include Zhan Yusen, Xie Wei, and Huizhou local player Wen Zhao, as the team continues to introduce younger members.

Macao’s line-up is built around its National Games men’s senior squad, led by head coach Andrew Wong. Familiar players such as Lai Ka Tong and Lam Teng Long remain, alongside younger selections including Lei Cheong and Ng U Hei.

“These aren’t just games – they’re a chance for us to challenge a top team and prove ourselves on the court,” Macao’s team captain Lam told Macao News. “We’re going to fight every second, not just to make Macao proud, but to show our young players what it means to compete with heart. If we play fearlessly, we can make something special happen.”

This year’s tournament adopts a revised format. If both teams win one game, a five-minute overtime period will be played in the second leg to determine the champion, replacing the previous points-difference system.

The second leg will be played in Huizhou on Sunday, where the overall winner will be decided.