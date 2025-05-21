All you need to know before the 2025 UEFA Europa League final

As the 2025 UEFA Europa League final approaches, football fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. This all-English final, set to take place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, promises high stakes and a chance for both teams to rescue themselves from their disappointing domestic campaigns with European silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinals 1st leg match against Bodo/Glimt on 1 May 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Li Ying

What’s at stake in the Europa League final?

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out for the Europa League trophy, (literally the heaviest of all UEFA silverware at 15 kilograms). The winner secures a place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stages and a potential financial windfall of £100 million ($208 million).

For Manchester United, victory would mark its sixth major European triumph and third consecutive season with silverware after winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. For Spurs, a win would end their 17-year trophy drought and secure its first European title since 1984.

How have Manchester United and Tottenham performed this season?

Both teams have had poor Premier League campaigns. Manchester United currently sit 16th, with a club-record 18 league defeats, while Tottenham are 17th, having lost 21 league games – their worst season since 1978.

However, both sides have thrived in Europe. Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have scored 12 goals in their last three games. Tottenham have won four of their last five Europa League matches, showing up on the continental stage.

How did both teams reach the final?

In the group stage, Manchester United finished third in the league phase, just one point behind Lazio and Athletic Club. In the knockout stages, they defeated Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16. The quarter-finals saw them edge past Lyon in a dramatic tie, winning 7-6 on aggregate at Old Trafford. In the semi-finals, they delivered a commanding performance to demolish Athletic Club 7-1 and secured their place in the final.

Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile had a good group stage, winning five of their eight games and defeating teams like AZ Alkmaar and Hoffenheim. In the Round of 16, they faced AZ Alkmaar again, narrowly beating them 3-2 on aggregate. The quarter-finals saw them overcome Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 over two legs. In the semi-finals, they beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the final.

[See more: David Beckham talks food, football and his new namesake suites in Macao]

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison (Right) pictured in the game against Bodo/Glimt – Photo by Xinhua/Li Ying

Who are the players to watch?

Bruno Fernandes has been a key figure in Manchester United’s European campaign, consistently providing in crucial moments. Amad Diallo has impressed with his ability to make an impact in recent games. Casemiro, the experienced Brazilian midfielder, brings defensive stability and a winning mentality, making him an important presence in the middle of the park.

Son Heung-min, back from injury, has the potential to be a game-changer with his clinical finishing. Richarlison has been in great form, starting both legs of the semi-final and playing an important role in Tottenham’s success. Yves Bissouma, known for his energy, will be crucial in breaking up play and helping transition the team forward.

What are the managers saying ahead of the final?

Ruben Amorim (Manchester United): “A final is different, but you can understand this season has been really tough on everybody. The results and also the changes in the staff, and you can feel it in our club. We are addressing that during the season, we are changing the way we play during the season. We had so many bad results in the Premier League. So, the environment is tough in the moment, but I guarantee you, when we are preparing for the Europa League, the environment is different and you can feel the excitement.”

Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur): “I couldn’t care less who’s struggling and who’s not. I think both us and Manchester United have earned the right to be there. I think we’ve probably beaten teams who will be in the Champions League next year, on our road to getting there. So looking forward to it, it should be a great game.”

Manchester United’s coach Ruben Amorim looks on during the match against FCSB – Photo by Xinhua/Cristian Cristel

What are the head-to-head records?

Tottenham have dominated Manchester United in their matchups this season, winning all three encounters. They secured a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League, followed by a 4-3 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. They also claimed a narrow 1-0 win in the league at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Historically, Manchester United have the upper hand in this fixture, however. The two clubs have faced each other 204 times, with United winning 96 matches compared to Tottenham’s 57, while 51 games have ended in draws.

A win for Manchester United would be their second Europa League title, adding to their triumph in 2017 under José Mourinho. For Tottenham Hotspur, the aim is to win their third Europa League (formerly UEFA Cup) title, with their last victory in the competition dating back to 1984.

This match marks the sixth all-English European final, with the most recent taking place in 2019, when Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

When and where is the final?

The Europa League final will be held at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on 22 May 2025. The match will kick off at 9 pm CET, 8 pm BST, 3 pm ET and 3 am in Macao.