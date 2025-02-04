Entries for the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races are being accepted from 10 am tomorrow until 10 pm on 19 February, according to an announcement from the Sports Bureau.

This year’s races are being organised by the bureau, SJM Resorts and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, and will be held at the Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre in late May.

Local small dragon boat races will kick off the event on 24 May. The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race open category and women’s category, as well as a newly-organized mixed category, will take place the following day.

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race will be held on 31 May.

Meanwhile, “This year’s team training period will be extended and will start early in late February, allowing teams to better prepare for the competition and elevate the overall standards,” the Sports Bureau said.

Interested associations or organizations can submit their team entries online at a dedicated website. Regulations for the race will be announced in due course, according to officials. More information can be found at the event’s website.