Hiroshima Dragonflies win the EASL final at Macao’s Studio City Event Centre

Japan’s Hiroshima Dragonflies soared to victory in the 2024-2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) final last night, edging out Taiwan’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots 72-68 at the Studio City Event Centre.

The match remained a close one, with both teams trading blows and struggling to establish a clear lead. At one point, the Pilots briefly pulled ahead 68-67, but the Dragonflies ultimately sealed the win thanks to crucial late-game baskets. A decisive two-pointer from Ryu Watanabe in the dying moments secured their championship victory.

Dwayne Evans led the scoring for the Dragonflies with 18 points, showcasing his offensive prowess. Kerry Blackshear Jr. contributed 13 points, while Keijiro Mitani added 10 to the Dragonflies’ total.

Evans played an instrumental role in helping to secure the Dragonflies’ win and was recognised by the EASL as the “EASL Final Four MVP” and the “standout performer” during the season. The player averaged an impressive 24 points and 12.7 rebounds in the 2024 to 2025 championship.

Overall, the Dragonflies racked up five wins and one loss this season, while the Pilot clocked in four wins and two losses. This victory marks the second EASL title for a Japanese team, following the Chiba Jets’ triumph in the inaugural final last year.

In a post-game message to supporters, the Dragonflies expressed gratitude to their fans in Hiroshima and Japan. “Although we have become #1 in Japan and #1 in Asia, we will continue to challenge ourselves to make Hiroshima more exciting through basketball and to lead the basketball world in Asia,” the team said on Instagram.

The third place winner for this season was the New Taipei Kings, which defeated the Ryukyu Golden Kings yesterday 84-80.

The Macau Black Bears also participated in this year’s EASL, earning three wins and suffering two losses.