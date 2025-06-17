The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is underway, and the spotlight often shines on football’s biggest names and clubs. But beneath the surface is the rise of the next generation. This expanded edition of the tournament isn’t just a battle to be hailed as the best club in the world – it’s a proving ground for promising young stars who are being pushed into the spotlight alongside seasoned professionals.

From talented playmakers to defenders wise beyond their years, several young players are already turning heads at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US. These are some rising stars you should put on your radar.

Dean Huijsen (20, Real Madrid)

Dean Huijsen seen during UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal game between national teams of Spain and France – Photo by Maciej Rogowski Photo

Once overlooked at Juventus, Dean Huijsen has since become one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders. The Dutch-born Spanish centre-back stands at 1.96 metres and combines old-school physicality with modern ball-playing style. After a good spell at Bournemouth, Real Madrid didn’t hesitate to activate his £50 million release clause.

Huijsen is comfortable playing out from the back and reads the game like a veteran. With Madrid’s defensive depth tested by injuries last season, he hopes to help cover that or be part of the first team. Expect him to be the calming presence in the heart of the defence during the tournament.

Franco Mastantuono (17, River Plate)

Franco Mastantuono is Argentina’s latest teen prodigy, already drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi. The midfielder is left-footed, creative, and unfazed by pressure. He became River Plate’s youngest-ever goal scorer and scored a free kick against Boca Juniors that stunned the nation.

[See more: ‘I just want to be the best,’ says Macao footballer Zara Matos]

After the Club World Cup, Mastantuono will head to Real Madrid in a €63.2 million deal, but first, he’ll aim to give River fans one final masterpiece. He thrives in tight spaces and spots passes no one else sees. If you love football artistry, this is your guy.

Estevão Willian (18, Palmeiras)

Estevão Willian during the match between Botafogo and Palmeiras in Nilton Santos stadium – Photo by A.RICARDO

They called him “Messinho” in his youth and not without reason. Estevão Willian has been a sensation for Palmeiras, dazzling defenders from the right wing with quick feet and jaw-dropping nutmegs. He netted 13 league goals last season and plays with the kind of joyful flair that’s become synonymous with Brazilian football.

Chelsea has already secured his signature for a potential €57 million. Watch out for his quick pace and confidence beyond his years.

Rodrigo Mora (18, Porto)

Rodrigo Mora pictured after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League 2025 trophy against Spain at Allianz Arena – Photo by Vitalii Vitleo

Portuguese midfielder Rodrigo Mora is the kind of player who makes football look like a dance. A low centre of gravity and instinctive movement have helped him rise from Porto B to the senior team in no time. Last season, he scored 10 league goals and earned a Player of the Month award along the way.

Still just 18, Mora has a €70 million release clause and growing interest from Europe’s top clubs. But his focus remains on Porto…for now. With his fearless attacking style, he could be one of the breakout stars at the FIFA Club World Cup.

João Neves (20, Paris Saint-Germain)

Joao Neves (Centre) of Paris Saint Germain competes during a French Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco on 7 February 2025 – Photo by Morissard/Xinhua

He doesn’t score screamers or go viral with stepovers, but João Neves is the heartbeat of any team he plays in. The Portuguese midfielder played an important role in PSG’s Champions League triumph, topping the tackle charts and providing balance in midfield.

[See more: Who is the youngest goal scorer in Euro football history, Lamine Yamal?]

In a tournament full of stars, Neves will be the one doing the dirty work that wins games.

Jobe Bellingham (19, Borussia Dortmund)

https://youtu.be/scJcKxwIpB0?si=03yLAjiDOPErrToj

Living in Jude Bellingham’s shadow is no easy task, but younger brother Jobe is thriving in it. After over 100 senior appearances by age 19 and a standout season with Sunderland that helped them win promotion, he joined Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth up to £32 million.

Versatile, physical, and composed, Jobe can operate anywhere in midfield.. Should Dortmund meet Real Madrid, a Bellingham versus Bellingham clash could become a family affair and tournament headline.