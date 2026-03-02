China vs Chinese Taipei FIBA qualifiers: China rallies late to win 100-93

China staged a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 100-93 in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, securing its second straight win in Group B.

In the latest China vs Chinese Taipei FIBA qualifiers matchup, China erased an 11-point second-half deficit and took control in the closing minutes behind clutch perimeter shooting and steady free throws.

Chinese Taipei led 51-50 at halftime and extended its advantage to as many as 11 points in the third quarter. Chen Ying-chun powered the offence with a game-high 26 points, while Lin Ting-chien and Brandon Gilbeck added 22 and 19 respectively, as Chinese Taipei kept China under pressure for much of the contest.

The momentum shifted midway through the fourth quarter. Veteran guard Zhao Jiwei drilled a deep three-pointer with 2:44 remaining to tie the game at 91-91. Moments later, Zhao Rui drew a foul on a three-point attempt and converted two free throws to put China ahead. Hu Jinqiu and the rest of the squad capitalised at the line to seal the comeback.

Zhu Junlong led China with 19 points, while Hu added 15 and Zhao Jiwei finished with 13. Five Chinese players scored in double figures as the team leaned on balanced scoring and improved defensive intensity late.

The win improves China to 2-2 in Group B of the Asian qualifiers. Japan leads the group at 3-1, while South Korea also sits at 2-2. Chinese Taipei falls to 1-3. The top three teams will advance to the next phase after the final window in July.

China previously defeated Japan 87-80 earlier in the window, marking back-to-back comeback victories that could prove crucial in the race to qualify for the 2027 FIBA World Cup.