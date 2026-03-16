Shenzhen’s Spartan Race kicks off its new season

Shenzhen has opened the 2026 Spartan Race season at Bijiashan Park, positioning the city as a key outdoor sports hub for the Greater Bay Area ahead of its APEC hosting duties later this year. The globally known obstacle course series launched its new season on 7 to 8 March with children’s events, and will return to the same venue on today and tomorrow for adult Sprint, Super and Hurricane Heat races.

Organisers said more than 6,000 children took part in the opening weekend, highlighting strong demand among GBA families for mass‑participation sports and fitness experiences. The programme will continue into April, when a Tough Mudder Kids event is scheduled for 18–19 April at Bijiashan Park, extending the calendar of outdoor activities through spring.

Commercial and lifestyle elements are closely woven into the race. UpperHills, the mixed‑use complex linked to Bijiashan Park by skybridge, has adopted a “park + town + street + mall” model for the event, offering one‑stop services and Spartan‑themed discounts on dining, hotels and shopping.

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Participating outlets include the Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, which is offering special packages aimed at runners and accompanying family members.

Local authorities and developers view the race as part of a broader effort to build Shenzhen’s reputation as a liveable, event‑driven city within the Greater Bay Area, complementing its role as a technology and manufacturing hub.

With APEC Economic Leaders due to meet in Shenzhen in November, the Spartan weekend is one of a series of sports and cultural events designed to draw regional visitors, test urban management capacity and showcase the city’s green spaces and upgraded transport links.