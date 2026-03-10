China beats North Korea 2-1 to win Group B in Asian Cup women’s soccer

China came from behind to defeat North Korea 2-1 yesterday and finish top of Group B at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The result sealed a perfect group-stage campaign for China, who advanced to the quarter-finals as group winners. North Korea also progressed and will face hosts Australia in the last eight.

North Korea opened the scoring in the 32nd minute at Western Sydney Stadium, when Han Jin Hong broke down the right flank before cutting the ball back for Kim Kyong Yong, who finished from close range.

China responded quickly, equalising just two minutes later. Following a corner, Shao Ziqin set up Chen Qiaozhu, who fired a low strike past goalkeeper Yu Son Gum.

Ante Milicic’s side completed the turnaround in first-half stoppage time. A Yao Wei free-kick caught the North Korean defence off guard, allowing Zhang Chengxue to square the ball for Wang Shuang to finish from inside the six-yard box.

Wurigumula (centre) of China breaks through during the Group B match of Women’s Asian Cup against DPR Korea – Xinhua/Ma Ping

The second half produced fewer clear chances as China focused on protecting its lead. North Korea thought it had equalised in the 80th minute through Choe Il Son, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

China ultimately held on to secure the win and finish the group stage with three victories from three matches.

Head coach Ante Milicic praised his team’s response after going behind. “The most important thing is that the game turned out the way we expected,” Milicic said. “It was a difficult game, and I’m very proud of the players for coming back and winning.”

North Korean coach Ri Song Ho admitted his side struggled to recover after conceding two quick goals. “After conceding the goals, the team was not mentally prepared to recover,” he said. “We have to learn from this and be ready for the next match.”

China advances to the quarter-finals as Group B winners and will face the runners-up from Group C, while North Korea is set to meet hosts Australia in the knockout stage.