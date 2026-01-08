Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
,

China eyes breakthroughs at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

China enters Milan-Cortina 2026 facing its toughest overseas Winter Olympics test since Vancouver 2010
  • Snow sports are emerging as a decisive factor in China’s Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics campaign

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

08 Jan 2026
China eyes breakthroughs at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
China eyes breakthroughs at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
Located in Italy’s northern region of Veneto, Cortina d’Ampezzo is famed for its beauty, ski resort and sporting legacy, beginning with the 1956 Olympic Winter Games and carrying through to Milan-Cortina 2026 – Photo by Xinhua/Li Jing

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

08 Jan 2026

With one month to go before the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games open on 6 February, China is entering the decisive phase of its Olympic build-up. Qualification races for snow and sliding events are nearing their conclusion, with teams shifting focus to final selection and pre-Games preparations.

[See more: Chinese Olympic gold medalist Wu Dajing ends skating career]

Chinese officials say the aim is to build on the momentum of Beijing 2022, when the host nation delivered its best-ever Winter Olympic performance. Replicating that success away from home, however, will be far more demanding.

China’s strongest overseas Winter Games showing still dates back to Vancouver 2010, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the Milan-bound squad. 

[See more: China bagged 146 major sports titles in 2025]

China has already secured 41 Olympic berths in ice events, and the final delegation is expected to reach a record scale for an overseas Winter Olympics once the remaining qualifications conclude later this month.

While short track speed skating continues to anchor medal hopes, recent results in freestyle skiing and snowboarding point to potential breakthroughs on snow – a key test of whether China’s post-Beijing progress can translate into sustained success on the global stage.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend