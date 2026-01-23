Chinese consulate quashes ticket rumours ahead of U23 final in Jeddah

With the AFC U23 Asian Cup final between China and Japan set to be played tomorrow in Jeddah, the Chinese consulate in the city has moved to dispel online rumours claiming Chinese nationals can attend the match for free.

China’s historic run to the final has triggered a surge of interest among supporters, with social media platforms showing many fans travelling to Saudi Arabia to watch the title clash in person. Vietnam and South Korea will contest the tournament’s third-place playoff later today.

The Chinese consulate in Jeddah told Global Times yesterday that the team’s progress has drawn widespread attention from fans at home and abroad, with the number of spectators expected to exceed that of any previous match involving China at the tournament.

“The Consulate General in Jeddah attaches great importance to this event and has formulated a special plan for consular protection and emergency response, covering media monitoring, on-site guidance and emergency preparedness,” an official said.

The consulate added that Chinese community organisations, businesses and volunteers are coordinating support for visiting fans. At the same time, the consulate warned that online claims such as “Chinese nationals enter free” or “just hold a Chinese passport to attend” are false, and advised fans to purchase tickets only through official channels.

The final will be held at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, which has a capacity of around 27,000. Tickets are being sold via WeBook, with standard seats priced at 15 Saudi riyals and premium tickets at 75 riyals. The higher-priced section designated for Chinese fans is already fully booked, reflecting strong demand.

Chinese supporters have continued to make travel plans ahead of the final, with fans citing China’s 3-0 semifinal victory over Vietnam as the moment they decided to head to Jeddah.

Saturday’s match will mark China’s first appearance in the AFC U23 Asian Cup final, where they will face defending champions Japan.