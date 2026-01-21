China will bid to crown a breakthrough campaign when it faces defending champions Japan in the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, with the title match scheduled to be played in Jeddah on Friday.

It marks China’s first appearance in the final of the continental U23 tournament, following a disciplined run that has combined defensive organisation with clinical moments in attack. Japan, meanwhile, arrives with the weight of expectation as reigning champion and one of Asia’s most consistent sides at the youth level.

China sealed its place in the final with a commanding 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the semifinals, the squad’s most convincing performance of the tournament. The result underlined the steady progress of a side that has shown composure under pressure throughout the knockout rounds.

Japan booked its return to the final with a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea, once again showing an ability to manage tight matches and control key moments on the big stage.

China’s rise built on resilience and discipline

Xiang Yuwang (left) of China shoots to score against Vietnam on 20 January 2026

China’s path to the final has been defined by defensive solidity and patience. After navigating the group stage unbeaten, the team edged past Uzbekistan on penalties in the quarterfinals before producing a composed and assertive display in the semifinals.

Defender Peng Xiao has been a central figure, contributing both leadership at the back and a threat from set pieces, while Xiang Yuwang and Wang Yudong have delivered timely goals when opportunities have arisen. In goal, Li Hao has provided reassurance, playing a crucial role in low-scoring matches where margins have been fine.

Tactically, China has often sat compact and looked to transition quickly, prioritising structure and discipline over extended spells of possession.

China head coach Antonio Puche said the semifinal performance reflected the team’s preparation and mindset. “We played an excellent game, and the players executed our plan with great focus and mental strength,” Puche said. “It was a high-level performance from us.”

Japan’s experience and control

Japan players battle for possession against South Korea during their U23 Asian Cup semifinal clash – Photo courtesy of AFC

Japan’s run to the final has reflected the hallmarks of a defending champion. Comfortable progression through the group stage was followed by composed performances in the knockout rounds, including a penalty shoot-out victory in the quarterfinals.

In midfield, Ryunosuke Sato has been among Japan’s most influential attacking outlets, while the defence, marshalled by Kaito Koizumi, has provided the stability required to grind out results. Japan has largely dictated the tempo of matches, favouring controlled build-up play and territorial dominance.

Japan head coach Go Oiwa, who was also in charge of the title-winning side in the previous edition, said his team had benefited from the challenges faced in the knockout rounds. “We managed to pass a tough test, and the players were able to gain a lot of experience,” Oiwa said.

China against Japan final set-up

Players of China toss head coach Antonio Puche (top) in the air to celebrate after winning the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup semifinal match against Vietnam

The final presents a clear contrast in narratives and styles. China are chasing a first continental title at U23 level and a landmark moment for a new generation of players, while Japan are aiming to retain the trophy and reaffirm their position at the top of Asian youth football.

With both teams having shown an ability to manage pressure situations, the contest in Jeddah is expected to be decided by fine margins rather than flair alone.