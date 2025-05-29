The 2025 UEFA Champions League final promises to be a tight battle between two European heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan. Both teams have had good campaigns to reach this stage, making this a “may the best team win” type of game.

PSG enters the final as favourites, having built an exciting young team under the guidance of coach Luis Enrique. The Parisians are chasing their first Champions League title, finally hoping to capture the title that has eluded them for over a decade.

Inter Milan, led by Simone Inzaghi, is no stranger to the big stage. The Nerazzurri are making their seventh European Cup/Champions League final appearance and aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010, when they vanquished Bayern Munich.

Before diving into the final, it’s worth mentioning Arsenal’s historic win in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final last week. The Gunners shocked the reigning champions, Barcelona, 1-0 in Lisbon, thanks to a goal by Stina Blackstenius. Arsenal’s victory marks a new chapter in women’s football, inspiring fans worldwide as they lifted their first Champions League title in 18 years.

But can PSG now win it for the first time? Or will Inter spoil their party by winning their first Champions League since 2010? Here’s all you need to know before the 2025 UEFA Champions League.

When and where is the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

The 2025 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 31 May (Sunday, 1 June in Macao), at the Munich Football Arena in Germany. Kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm CET, 7 pm GMT and 3 am in Macao.

How did PSG and Inter reach the final?

PSG had a bad start to its campaign but came back late to secure a spot in the knockouts. The side thrashed domestic rivals Brest (10-0), before knocking out Liverpool on penalties, Aston Villa (5-4 on aggregate), and Arsenal (3-1 on aggregate). Under Luis Enrique, the team has shifted toward a youth-focused approach, with amazing performances from players like Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and João Neves.

Inter remained consistent throughout the tournament, finishing fourth in the league phase with just one defeat. In the knockout rounds, they beat Feyenoord (4-1 aggregate), edged Bayern Munich (4-3 aggregate), and outlasted Barcelona in a 7-6 aggregate semi-final win. Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 tactical setup and strong defence have been key to their success.

Who are the key players to watch?

For PSG, Ousmane Dembélé has been in good form, scoring 33 goals this season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué have also added flair to their attack. In midfield, João Neves, Vitinha, and Fabián Ruiz control the tempo. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been important with his heroic saves.

Inter’s stars include striker Lautaro Martínez, who scored 22 goals this season, alongside Marcus Thuram, who had 18 goals. In midfield, Nicolò Barella and Hakan Çalhanoğlu provide creativity, while defenders Francesco Acerbi and Denzel Dumfries have been solid at the back. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s semi-final heroics against Barcelona also prove his importance.

Inter Milan’s head coach Simone Inzaghi (Centre) celebrates with his staff at the end of the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match against Barcelona on 6 May 2025 – Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua

What do the coaches say?

Luis Enrique (PSG): “We all want to make history and to win Paris Saint-Germain’s first-ever Champions League. Winning a trophy for the first time is always the hardest, but that’s what motivates me.”

Simone Inzaghi (Inter): “It would be the crowning achievement of a great job that started four years ago. We know it will be a very important final and we are desperate to make our fans really happy. We will give it our all.”