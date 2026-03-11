BYD explores Formula 1 entry as Shenzhen EV giant eyes global push

Shenzhen electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is exploring a potential entry into Formula 1 as part of a broader push to strengthen its global brand presence, according to multiple media reports.

The automaker is studying several options to enter international motorsport, including launching its own Formula 1 team or acquiring an existing outfit on the grid. The discussions remain at an exploratory stage, and no final decision has been made.

The company is also evaluating possible participation in other racing series such as the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

A move into Formula 1 would mark BYD’s first major step into global motorsport and could help boost its international visibility as it expands beyond China. The automaker has rapidly grown in recent years and is now the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles.

Formula 1 has increasingly attracted major automotive manufacturers amid the sport’s global commercial growth and a shift toward hybrid powertrain technology. The championship is also set to welcome a new entrant in 2026, when Cadillac – backed by General Motors – joins the grid as the sport’s 11th team.

Valtteri Bottas drives for Cadillac during the build-up to the 2026 Formula 1 winter testing on 11 February 2026 – Photo by Motorsport Photography F1

If BYD were to proceed with an entry, it could become the first Chinese-owned manufacturer to field a team in Formula 1. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu became the sport’s first full-time Chinese driver in 2022, but no Chinese automotive brand has previously operated a team in the championship.

However, entering Formula 1 would require approval from the FIA and Formula One Management, as well as meeting substantial financial and technical requirements. Building a competitive team typically requires hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and years of development.

For now, BYD’s motorsport ambitions remain exploratory, and the company has not publicly confirmed any plans to join the championship.