Li Na and Conchita Martínez to headline 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters

Two Grand Slam champions and tennis icons – Li Na and Conchita Martínez – will lead the teams at the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters, returning to the Macao Forum on 27 and 28 December for its third edition.

The annual year-end showcase has fast become one of Macao’s most anticipated sporting attractions, blending world-class tennis with a festive atmosphere that draws both international stars and local fans. For the first time, the event will feature all-female captains, with Li and Martínez – both International Tennis Hall of Fame members – set to bring their competitive edge to centre court.

At a press conference held yesterday at MGM Cotai, MGM senior vice president of brand marketing Catarina Lio said the event would once again highlight Macao’s growing reputation as a “City of Sports.”

“This year’s tournament specially features an all-female captain lineup to celebrate the power of women,” she said, adding that the event’s blend of youth-oriented activities and themed sessions will “connect the world through sports, demonstrating the city’s infinite charm.”

[See more: Here’s where to learn tennis in Macao]

Tournament director Luiz Carvalho, also Mari Group senior vice president of tennis events, said the response to the event since its 2022 debut has been “incredible.”

“The MGM Macau Tennis Masters has become part of the city’s festive DNA – a celebration of sport, friendship, and energy. Welcoming Li Na back as captain is an honour, and with Conchita Martínez joining for the first time, we look forward to an even more dynamic edition,” he said.

This year’s tournament carries two main themes: “Play. Celebrate. Repeat.” – emphasising the fun and energy of tennis during the festive season – and “Women Power,” inspired by the all-female leadership at the event. Fan zones, interactive sessions, and themed activities will complement the on-court action across the two days.

Among the players joining the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters line-up are 18-year-old WTA no. 9 Mirra Andreeva, who won Indian Wells and Dubai this season; Filipina rising star Alexandra Eala, who reached the Miami semifinals; China’s Juncheng Shang, fresh off his ATP title at the Chengdu Open; Britain’s Jack Draper, the Indian Wells champion; and Czech talent Jakub Menšík, who stunned Novak Djokovic to win his first Masters 1000 title in Miami. Team selections under Li and Martínez will be confirmed closer to the event.

Tickets are now on sale via MGM’s website, with prices starting from 230 patacas for single-day entry.

A look back at the 2024 MGM Macau Tennis Masters

Last year’s winner of the event was Team Michael Chang, which included ranking no.16 Andrey Rublev

Last year’s edition of the MGM Macau Tennis Masters delivered a festive spectacle of sport and entertainment, with Team Michael Chang emerging victorious in a weekend of high-level tennis and lighthearted camaraderie.

Fans packed the Macao Forum over two days, with world-class players including Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Karolina Muchova, Wang Xinyu and Jerry Shang drawing large crowds. The 2024 event featured a refreshed Captains’ Challenge format and a series of exhibition-style matches that combined serious competition with moments of fun, from playful trick shots to audience interactions that delighted the holiday crowd.

Andrey Rublev’s straight-sets victory over Casper Ruud and Karolina Muchova’s win over Wang Xinyu sealed Team Chang’s triumph, while Shang and Kei Nishikori capped off the weekend with an entertaining exhibition match that showcased both skill and humour.

[See more: India’s women claim first World Cup title in convincing win over South Africa]

“It’s been great to have such an incredible team – everyone played fantastically and contributed,” Chang said after his team’s win. “It was truly special to see Macao tennis fans come out and spend their Christmas Day with us.”

As the city prepares for the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters, excitement is once again building – promising another celebration of tennis, community and festive cheer to close out the year in Macao.