India’s women claim first World Cup title in convincing win over South Africa

For years, India’s women’s cricket team hovered on the edge of greatness. They had reached finals and thrilled crowds, but the one title that always slipped away was the World Cup. On 2 November 2025, that finally changed.

At a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win its first Women’s World Cup title – a result that capped a tournament defined by resilience and quiet confidence. The victory sparked nationwide celebrations, with cricket icons and fans calling it a defining moment for the women’s game in India.

The journey to this win was not smooth. Early defeats in the group stage had put India’s campaign in doubt, but the team found its rhythm when it mattered most. By the time the players reached the final, they carried a sense of control that had often eluded them in past high-pressure matches.

A final built on composure

India’s Shafali Verma was the player of the match at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Batting first, India posted 298 for 7 – a total that reflected both aggression and maturity. Shafali Verma’s 87 off 56 balls set the tone, combining crisp hitting with smart rotation of strike. Deepti Sharma then anchored the innings with a composed 58, ensuring India reached a total that gave their bowlers room to work with, according to Reuters.

South Africa’s reply began steadily, with captain Laura Wolvaardt leading the chase with 101 runs. But once Deepti broke through her defence in the 32nd over, India tightened their grip. Her figures of 5 for 39 made her the clear player of the match, and her calm presence through the middle overs was the difference between the two sides.

The bowling unit, led by Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, maintained pressure with accurate lines, forcing South Africa into risky shots. The fielding – sharp and alert throughout – helped close out the contest with five overs to spare.

Beyond the scoreboard

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a “dream realised,” saying after the match that “this team has waited a long time for this day.” Around India, praise came swiftly. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar described the victory on his social media as “1983 inspired” for women’s cricket – a nod to the men’s team’s breakthrough World Cup win four decades earlier.

But even as the celebrations continued, Kaur’s post-match message carried a broader note. Wearing a T-shirt that read “Cricket is EVERYONE’S game,” she struck out the old label of “gentleman’s,” a quiet statement on how far the sport has come.

For the players, the result may mark the start of a new era. The domestic Women’s Premier League has already deepened the talent pool and improved the game’s visibility. This World Cup victory will likely push the momentum further, drawing more young players and investment into the sport.

As India’s women’s cricket team lifted the trophy for the first time, the sense was less about surprise and more about inevitability. It had taken years of steady progress and hard lessons – but on that evening, everything finally came together.