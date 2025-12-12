Stranger Things pop-up arrives at Hong Kong’s K11 Musea mall

Streetwear brand 8 Degree North has collaborated with Stranger Things to launch a pop-up store celebrating the series finale with exclusive 1980s-inspired merch for people and pets alike, along with collectibles like plushies and stationery.

Located across two floors at K11 Musea’s Sunken Plaza, the ground floor recreates the nostalgia of Hawkins High, the fictional high school in the show, complete with retro decor and Stranger Things posters, while Level B1 is inspired by the eerie Upside Down, the dark parallel dimension to the human world.

Exclusive merchandise fills both spaces, including limited-edition apparel like the Bradley’s Big Buy Tee and Hawkins Heroes Hoodie.

Beyond clothing, collectibles range from plush Demodog toys, a themed Stranger Things cushion and stationery like a themed desk calendar.

There is a special pet collection by Bark N Bites, which includes a Hawkins Tiger Pet Tee, a Stranger Things Pet Bandana, and a playful Eggo Waffle pet toy.

Fans spending over HK$800 can use an immersive Upside Down photo booth, and weekend purchases above HK$3000 qualify for a customisable tote bag.

The pop-up is open daily from 10:30 am to 9 pm until 11 January.