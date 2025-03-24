The 2025 Macao International Parade set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s on Sunday with almost 1,800 performance artists from regions around the world in its colourfully rambunctious procession. This year’s theme was “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”.

Sixty local groups were joined by 23 participating foreign groups hailing from places as diverse as Portugal, Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Argentina. Performers from three of Macao’s fellow “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025” – the mainland’s Huzhou, South Korea’s Anseong and Japan’s Kamakura – were also invited to contribute acts.

The parade wound its way through the city’s historic centre, passing by Largo de S. Domingos, Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van before arriving at Sai Van Lake Square for its grand finale.

According to the event’s main organiser, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the parade highlighted “the charm of Macao as a cultural city” that promotes cultural exchanges. Community outreach events featuring some participating groups took place across the week prior.

Prizes were bestowed upon some of the best groups and performers, including the Macau International Association of Oriental Dance, which won the Most Popular Award, and the Indian Cultural and Health Association of Macau, which bagged the Most Energetic Award. The Santo Niño de Cebu in Macau Association was crowned with the Best Performance. The Best Costume Award went to Italy’s Bubble Wonderwalks and the Outstanding Theme Award was awarded to the Bisdak Association of Macau.

First launched in 2011, the Macao International Parade has become one of the staple annual events on the city’s calendar.