The 2nd Macau International Comedy Festival will take place next month

The Macau International Comedy Festival is scheduled to host its second edition in Macao and Hengqin between 9 and 13 April. The announcement was made during a press conference yesterday reported by multiple media outlets.

The five-day event will feature everything from original theatrical productions and film screenings to seminars.

A slew of domestic and international guests are set to attend the event, including Dolores Chaplin, whose documentary about her grandfather and screen legend, Charlie Chaplin, will have its Asia premiere at the event.

Other notable guests include Japanese entertainer Takeshi Kitano, who will showcase his crime comedy film, Broken Rage, as well as Chinese celebrities Shenteng, Mali, Feng Xiaogang and Xuzheng.

Han Mei, the CEO of Mahua FunAge, a mainland comedy production firm that is helping to organise the festival, said 300 comedy scripts from Chinese authors had also been received as part of a competition this year.

Six of the scripts, including a Cantonese language one by Macao playwright, Leong U Pou, have been shortlisted, with three winners to be selected during this year’s festival. The winning scripts will be put into production for the 2026 comedy festival.

More information about the different shows and screenings will be available as the event draws closer. For more information, keep an eye out on macauticket.com, damai.cn and studiocity-macau.com.

First held in March 2024, the Macau International Comedy Festival attracted significant media coverage and many well-known attendees last year, including directors Zhang Yimou and Ninghao.