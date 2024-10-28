The full lineup for the Hush Beach Concerts and Yoga Wellfest has been released

The final roster of artists and other participants in the Hush Beach Concerts and Yoga Wellfest has been announced by the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Scheduled for 9 and 10 November on Hác Sá Beach, the joint event features nearly 60 local and international musical acts and more than 30 well known fitness and yoga instructors from around Asia. Among the latter are yoga teacher Coffee Lam and popular sports influencer Emi Wong from Hong Kong, Zumba instructor J-Lin from Taiwan, yoga teacher Jyan from Singapore and dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand.

Musically, audiences will be treated to singer-songwriter 9m88 from Taipei, Canadian guitar player Jay Leonard J and Macao musician Jun Kung, guitar virtuoso Tomo Fujita, rock band NeonGarden from Chongqing, and emerging group Lola Amour from Philippines, among many others. There will also be jam sessions open to the public, food and craft stalls, DJs, interactive music installations for children, and a kids’ play zone.

Among the pre- and post-festival events is “Fest Prelude,” which will be held from 2 to 8 November in Barra District. Expect music performances, music camps and masterclasses, workshops, and yoga experiences, as well as a dance party featuring Japan’s DJ Krush. A series of Macau Cruise Concerts will be held at the Barra Pier, featuring performances by local music groups, while activities will be held at Hác Sá Beach on 2 November, including sunrise yoga and tribal music jams.

Portuguese musician Noiserv will hold a special concert on the evening of 11 November, at the former Barra Slaughterhouse site, presenting a unique one-man performance. On the same day, festival curators, music producers and music critics from mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will host knowledge sharing sessions, exploring the future development of regional pop music.

Admission to the Hush Beach Concerts” is free. Tickets for Yoga Wellfest 2024 start at 60 patacas. For more information, visit the festival website.