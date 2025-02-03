The second Year of the Snake fireworks show takes place tonight

The second of three spectacular Lunar New Year fireworks displays is being staged tonight, opposite the Macau Tower.

The first of these 15-minute displays took place on 31 January, the third day of the Lunar New Year, while the third and final session is scheduled for 12 February, coinciding with the Lantern Festival. The Macau Tower is the location for all three and tonight’s event will kick-off at 9 pm.

Prime sites for viewing the display include the Anim’Arte leisure complex at Nam Van Lake; the area next to the Kun Iam statue; the area around Avenida de Sagres next to the Mandarin Oriental; the Macao Science Center Promenade; Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel); and the Taipa shoreline along Avenida do Oceano.

The fireworks are but one facet of the festivities scheduled to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The SAR’s casino operators are staging various events around the city, including art tours, chances to be photographed in traditional Tang-era clothing, and a night tour of Macao Museum, among others.

The city’s annual illumination festival, Light Up Macao, is also on throughout the Lunar New Year period. This includes so-called “mapping shows,” during which lighting designs are projected onto a large surface. Tomorrow’s show will light up the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio, a restaurant on Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa.

The Lucky Blessings Market is meanwhile being held at Barra, with pop-up stalls selling incense and auspicious pinwheels, a spring couplet-composition workshop, a classic car parade, and the annual celebratory float parades. The Macao Government Tourism Office website has a full list of what’s on for the rest of the holiday period.