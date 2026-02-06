Shenzhen’s landmark smart arts centre opens with world-class festival

Shenzhen’s Longgang International Arts Centre (龙岗国际艺术中心), a flagship project of the city’s 14th Five-Year Plan, officially opened to the public on 30 January.

Its launch marked two major arts and technology milestones: the Asian premiere of Switzerland’s prestigious Verbier Festival, which presents 23 world-class concerts and seven masterclasses until 8 February, and the establishment of China’s first fully integrated Huawei HarmonyOS Theatre.

The arts centre has been designed by American architecture firm TVS. Inspired by traditional Chinese instruments like the pipa and erhu, the facility houses a 1,600-seat grand auditorium, a 600-seat theatre, a 300-seat experimental space, and a 2,000-square-metre multipurpose hall.

The centre has fully integrated Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem to create an intelligent operational environment. The system enables end-to-end digital services for audiences, including touchless entry via smartphone, AR navigation to seats, and VR seat previews.

Behind the scenes, HarmonyOS manages energy use – reportedly capable of cutting consumption by 15 percent – and integrates stage machinery and lighting into a central intelligent backend.

Upcoming performances include the musical No Longer Human, a Chinese pop classics concert, and local acclaimed martial arts dance drama Wing Chun.

Alongside the adjacent and newly-opened Blossoming Mountain Park (花烂漫公园), Shenzhen positions itself as a digital arts benchmark for the Greater Bay Area, and offers a new model for the future of intelligent public arts spaces.

Check out the Longgang International Arts Centre’s official WeChat account (龙岗国际艺术中心) for more information.