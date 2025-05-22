The Poly MGM Museum’s debut exhibition wins national award

The Poly MGM Museum’s debut exhibition, The Maritime Silk Road has been honoured with the International and Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan Cooperation Award at the 2024 Top Ten Museum Exhibitions in China awards ceremony.

The Top Ten Museum Exhibitions franchise represents the highest distinction in China’s museum exhibition sector and is organised by the Chinese Museums Association and China Cultural Relics Newspaper.

The awards recognise the best exhibition design and cultural outreach.

[See more: Ancient Chinese civilisation brought to life through cutting-edge technology at MGM]

Since opening last year in November, the exhibition has attracted nearly 700,000 visitors, a wealth of media coverage and an enormous number of social media views.

The exhibition explores Macao’s historical role in the maritime Silk Road and fosters cultural exchange within the Greater Bay Area. Traditional Chinese intangible heritage crafts from countries along the Maritime Silk Road are displayed alongside cutting-edge technology.

The Poly MGM Museum is an initiative of casino operator MGM and Poly Culture Group Corporation, a state-owned arts and culture company that is part of the China Poly Group conglomerate.