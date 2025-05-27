Chinese art exhibition to commemorate 15th anniversary of Mandarin Oriental, Macau 

The Mandarin Oriental, Macau will be unveiling an exhibition of contemporary Chinese art in its lobby at 6:30 pm tonight, as part of the celebrations to mark its 15th year at its present location.

The exhibition, entitled Modern Vision, Timeless Techniques, features the works of local female artists Leong Kit Man and Tsang Tseng Tseng, showcasing their ability to anchor contemporary aesthetics in Chinese artistic traditions. A total of 15 pieces have been chosen for display, aligning with the hotel’s anniversary.

Leong Kit Man is a graduate of the Chinese National Academy of Arts with a PhD in Fine Arts, and is the assistant professor of fine art at the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of the Macau University of Science and Technology. Tsang is currently pursuing a doctorate at the China Academy of Art and also lectures at the City University of Macau.

Some of the artworks that will be put on display include Leong’s Loss of Speech and Awakened from a Dream, as well as Tsang’s The Scenic Splendour of St. Paul’s, The Sound of Springs and the Colours of Pines.

President of Art for All Society (AFA), and the exhibition’s curator, Alice Kok said that Macao was an “ideal” location to showcase the two artists’ paintings, as the city serves “as a meeting point of Eastern and Western cultures.” She said that “their works collectively demonstrate how these ancient art forms remain vibrant through thoughtful reinterpretation and cultural exchange.”

The exhibition will be on display in the lobby and Lobby Lounge until 31 August.

Macao News is the co-organiser and official media partner of the exhibition.