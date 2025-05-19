During the opening ceremony of Macao World Museum Day celebrations on 18 May, the acting vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan announced that there are plans to fast track the construction of the UNESCO World Heritage exhibition hall.

The news comes amid Macao’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural tourism, as part of a drive to shake off its casino image.

Ho did not elaborate on the schedule, however.

The intention to construct the UNESCO World Heritage exhibition hall was first announced by the Cultural Affairs Bureau in December 2023.

The exhibition hall is intended to showcase Macao’s world heritage sites, and will be situated near the Ruins of St. Paul’s at the archaeological site on Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro. The hall is expected to have an area of 7,600 square metres and three and a half storeys.

“The Historic Centre of Macao” was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2005 and features over twenty monuments and squares in the city.