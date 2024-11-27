An exhibition of local artwork in non-Chinese genres opens at Tap Seac this week

The annual exhibition of local visual art created in “Western media” will open on Friday at the Tap Seac Gallery, says its organiser, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (called the IC after its Portuguese initials).

This year’s show brings together 178 artworks covering a wide variety of genres that are not part of traditional Chinese artforms, including watercolours, oil painting, photography, video, mixed media and installation art.

Works were chosen for this year’s exhibition after a call for entries was made in July. Artworks were selected by a jury of five visual arts professionals and scholars from mainland China and Singapore.

The IC says the annual show “aims to encourage innovation and present works of contemporary art with the spirit of the times to showcase the latest development of visual arts in Macao.”

Friday’s opening takes place at 6:30 pm and members of the public are invited to attend.

The exhibition runs until 29 December and is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm, including public holidays. Some guided tours are available in Cantonese and Mandarin. For more details, visit the IC’s website.