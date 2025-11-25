Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao designer Leong Son U achieves historic win at World Stage Design 2025

Leong has become the first Macao designer to be honoured at the prestigious World Stage Design competition
  • The graduate of the Macao Conservatory School of Theatre won the award for his work in ‘Nine Voices’ for the Macau Experimental Theatre

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Nov 2025
Macao designer Leong Son U achieves historic win at World Stage Design 2025
Macao designer Leong Son U achieves historic win at World Stage Design 2025
Leong Sun U accepts his award at the World Stage Design 2025 exhibition in Sharjah – Photo courtesy of IC

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 25 Nov 2025, 5:21 pm

Macao’s Leong Son U has secured an award for lighting design at the prestigious World Stage Design 2025 exhibition in Sharjah. The achievement marks the first time a designer from Macao has been honoured at the international competition, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Leong won the Silver Award in the Professional Category for his work on the production Nine Voices for the Macau Experimental Theatre

His design was selected from over 700 global entries under an anonymous judging system, ultimately standing out amongst a hundred shortlisted works.

[See more: Meet Lawrence Lei I Leong: Winner of Macao’s first Cao Yu Prize]

A graduate of the Macao Conservatory School of Theatre, Leong now works full-time as a theatre lighting designer and is furthering his studies in directing. His achievement is seen as a significant milestone for Macao’s growing cultural and creative industries, demonstrating the success of local talent cultivation efforts on the international stage.

The World Stage Design exhibition, held once every four years, is a “designer-based exhibition” that showcases and celebrates “performance design from individual designers.”

The 2025 edition, co-produced by the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy and International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians, was the first to be hosted in the Middle East.

UPDATED: 25 Nov 2025, 5:21 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Heart of the Lotus: Zhang Ke

Zhang Ke: The Macao artist connecting centuries through art

Macao artist Zhang Ke takes Medieval and Renaissance imagery and makes it speak to modern life, using centuries-old visual languages to explore identity, gender, and belonging in her city today. In “Heart of the Lotus,” she works across paper, collage, and watercolour, turning family stories and everyday moments into art that connects personal experience with […]
Send this to a friend