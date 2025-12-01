Macao’s culture and sports bureaus will merge by the first half of 2026 

The merger between Macao’s Sports Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau and Cultural Development Fund is expected to be finalised by the initial half of next year, impacting a total of 1,188 workers, according to O Lam, the secretary for social affairs and culture.

During a Legislative Assembly session reported by local media on Friday, the secretary said she believed the tri-agency merger would proceed smoothly, adding that the authorities would work to ensure that the functions of the departments are well integrated.

O said the integration of Macao’s cultural and sports sectors would be part of the government’s future work direction, citing the 15th National Games as an example of the blending of these two sectors.

She mentioned the new sports and cultural bureau would organise two events next year – a cultural and sports carnival that features intangible heritage such as dragonboat races, dragon dances and lion dances, as well as a cultural festival that will take place during the Macau Grand Prix.

The head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, also spoke about the merger yesterday, telling reporters that early preparatory work to combine the bureaus was already underway, with the focus on the integration of resources and the establishment of a synergy.

When asked whether or not uniting the departments would affect the launch of cultural and sports events next year, Leong said it would not have an impact but more effectively promote Macao’s work in the cultural and sports sectors.

According to Jornal Cheng Pou, reports of a departmental merger had emerged as early as September, although O only publicly spoke about it for the first time during Friday’s session. The secretary did not mention whether or not she consulted the cultural sector regarding the decision.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai brought up the merging of the three government entities during his 2026 policy address on 18 November. At the time, Macao’s leader mentioned he would also merge the Consumer Council with the Science and Technology Development Fund, as well as reorganise the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the Monetary Authority of Macao, as part of a wider effort at administrative reform.

Government department mergers are not new in Macao. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau was combined with the Higher Education Bureau to form the Education and Youth Development in 2020.