Dancers from the Macao Conservatory win 7 gold medals in regional competitions

Dancers from the Macao Conservatory recently won a total of seven gold medals and one silver medal in the Xi’an round of the SALA International Art Competition (SIAC) and the Shenzhen round of the Asian Elite Dance Competition (AEDC).

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau, four grade three students from the Macao Conservatory faced tough competition in ballet, modern dance, and Chinese dance, but won four gold medals with their outstanding performances at SIAC between 2 to 3 May. Fu Chi Ieng and Chao Sam Iao won double gold medals in ballet, O Meng Yut won the gold medal in modern dance, and Ieong Ka Ian won the gold medal in Chinese dance.

SIAC is an esteemed international youth art exchange and performance competition and the next rounds of the 2025 to 2026 competition will take place in Chengdu, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing.

Meanwhile, at the AEDC held in Shenzhen on 5 May, four grade three students participated in the modern dance group solo and trio events, and won three golds and one silver. All four performances were developed under the guidance of teacher Yang Minjian.

Among them, Ieong Mok Han won the gold medal in the junior group solo dance, Wu Chi Hun won the silver medal in the junior group with the solo dance, and won the gold medal for the trio dance with Teng Chi Cheng and Chan Kit Cheng. Finally, O Cheng Lam successfully won the gold medal in the senior group.

The AEDC is a large-scale Asian dance competition organised by the Hong Kong Youth Dance Association that provides scholarships for talented winners to go abroad for short-term training.