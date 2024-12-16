The 2024 Autumn Salon launches with more than 200 works on display

The 2024 Autumn Salon organised by Art for all opened over the weekend at the Parisian Macao in Cotai, following a ceremony officiated by the executive vice chairman of Sands China, Wilfred Wong, and other dignitaries.

This year’s exhibition, held at the Shoppes at Parisian, features more than 200 works brought together via an open call and by invitation to a number of prominent local artists, including Lok Hei, Carlos Marreiros, Ung Vai Meng and others.

Pieces are displayed across 8 themed galleries and are in a variety of media, including oil painting, watercolour, ink painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, 3D modeling, video, and installation art.

[See more: New exhibition presents highlights from MAM’s modern and contemporary collections]

A two-meter-tall golden-bronze statue of the Buddhist divinity Kun Iam, by Portuguese sculptor Cristina Rocha Leiria, is also on display, along with three paintings by the late artist Kwok Woon.

The recipient of the Orient Foundation Art Award was meanwhile announced during the exhibition’s opening. Lio Pou I will receive 50,000 patacas and the opportunity for a one-month residency, exchange, or training program at a private or public art institution in Portugal.

The Art For All Autumn Salon 2024 is located on Level 3, Shoppes at Parisian, and is open daily from 12 noon to 7 pm until 25 March 2025. The exhibition is funded by the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao government and supported by Sands China. More information can be found at the Art For All website.