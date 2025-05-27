Menu
Local architectural photography competition opens for submissions

Held by the local non-profit Center for Architecture and Urbanism, this year’s competition focuses on interior architecture and the deadline is 30 June
  • The free competition is open to students, permanent and non-permanent residents of Macao, with cash prizes of up to 3,000 patacas

27 May 2025
CURB says its latest competition invites participants ‘to look beyond and step inside Macao’s built environment’ – Photo by VTT Studio

27 May 2025

UPDATED: 27 May 2025, 4:00 pm

The 4th Macau Architectural Photography Competition, held by local non-profit institution Center for Architecture and Urbanism (CURB), is now accepting submissions until 30 June.

The theme for this year’s competition is “Inside Out,” which encourages participants to focus on interior architecture rather than the exterior. 

According to CURB, the competition invites participants “to look beyond and step inside Macao’s built environment.”

[See more: How to see some of Macao’s best modernist architecture in half a day]

The free competition is open to permanent and non-permanent residents of Macao, as well as those on student visas. Students have to be under 30 years old and enrolled in a local or overseas higher education institution or high school.

There are two categories: open and student. Cash prizes of up to 3,000 patacas are awarded for the open category, and up to 1,500 patacas for the student category.

The jury is made of architectural photographer Ines Leong, designer Carlos Sena Caires and architects Francisco Ricarte, André Ritchie, and Nuno Soares.

