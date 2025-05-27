Local architectural photography competition opens for submissions

The 4th Macau Architectural Photography Competition, held by local non-profit institution Center for Architecture and Urbanism (CURB), is now accepting submissions until 30 June.

The theme for this year’s competition is “Inside Out,” which encourages participants to focus on interior architecture rather than the exterior.

According to CURB, the competition invites participants “to look beyond and step inside Macao’s built environment.”

The free competition is open to permanent and non-permanent residents of Macao, as well as those on student visas. Students have to be under 30 years old and enrolled in a local or overseas higher education institution or high school.

There are two categories: open and student. Cash prizes of up to 3,000 patacas are awarded for the open category, and up to 1,500 patacas for the student category.

The jury is made of architectural photographer Ines Leong, designer Carlos Sena Caires and architects Francisco Ricarte, André Ritchie, and Nuno Soares.