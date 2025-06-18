Casa Garden will host a cavalcade of award-winning Portuguese films this weekend

A selection of award-winning Portuguese films will be featured at Casa Garden this weekend. The curated films have all been recognised by several international film festivals, Margarida Moz, the director of Portugal Film, tells Macao News.

Friday’s Greice and Saturday’s Estamos no Ar both premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2024, while Saturday afternoon’s animated short, Ice Merchants, is the only Portuguese film to have been nominated for an Oscar.

The screenings begin Friday at 5 pm, when romantic comedy Greice by Leonardo Mouramateus, kicks off the programme. Ice Merchants heads Saturday’s schedule at 5 pm. Paulo Carneiro’s Savana and the Mountain, a documentary drama that follows a northern Portuguese town facing off against a corporate mining company, leads Sunday’s programme, also at 5 pm.

“We’re hoping that these films resonate beyond the Portuguese diaspora and allow the cinematic medium to leave a lasting impression in Macao,” Moz says. “It’s amazing how much can be done with a good story and a strong will. These films may not have the backing of major studios, but they still have the power to deeply connect with new audiences around the world.”

The 7th Portuguese Cinema Showcase is a collaboration with Fundação Orient, Portugal Film – International Portuguese Film Agency, IndieLisboa – International Film Festival, and Xcessu Limited, with the sponsorship of BNU and Fidelidade.

All movies will include Chinese and English subtitles. For a complete list of films, more information can be found here. For other enquiries, Fundação Oriente can be reached at 2855 4691 or 28554699 during office hours.