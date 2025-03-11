Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival go on sale on 22 March

The 35th Macao Arts Festival kicks off in late April, featuring 15 selected programmes and 33 outreach programmes
  • Productions span drama, music, choreography, opera and more, with performances from both local and international artists

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Mar 2025
Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival go on sale on 22 March
Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival go on sale on 22 March
A lively and dynamic production by Portuguese choreographers Jonas and Lander is among this year’s highlights – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Mar 2025

UPDATED: 12 Mar 2025, 8:15 am

The 35th Macao Arts Festival will be staged from 25 April to 31 May, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced. This year’s line-up features 15 programmes, covering theatre, Chinese opera, dance, music and visual arts.

Among the highlights are Life of Pi, winner of 5 Olivier awards and being staged in East Asia for the first time, as well as Tap Fado, a lively and dynamic production by Portuguese choreographers Jonas and Lander.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy the period Chinese play Deling and Cixi, written by the prominent contemporary playwright He Jiping, as well as the musical Kiki’s Delivery Service, inspired by the classic Japanese animated film.

[See more: Macao unveils its Culture City of East Asia programme

The festival also includes local theatrical drama Let No One Sleep and the patuá play What’s the Deal, written and directed by Miguel de Senna Fernandes.

There are also 33 outreach programmes in the 35th Macao Arts Festival, including backstage tour, pre-show talks, and workshops 

A full programme can be seen here. Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival are on sale simultaneously through the Enjoy Macao ticketing outlets, hotlines and website from 10am on 22 March.

UPDATED: 12 Mar 2025, 8:15 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend