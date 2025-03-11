Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival go on sale on 22 March

The 35th Macao Arts Festival will be staged from 25 April to 31 May, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced. This year’s line-up features 15 programmes, covering theatre, Chinese opera, dance, music and visual arts.

Among the highlights are Life of Pi, winner of 5 Olivier awards and being staged in East Asia for the first time, as well as Tap Fado, a lively and dynamic production by Portuguese choreographers Jonas and Lander.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy the period Chinese play Deling and Cixi, written by the prominent contemporary playwright He Jiping, as well as the musical Kiki’s Delivery Service, inspired by the classic Japanese animated film.

The festival also includes local theatrical drama Let No One Sleep and the patuá play What’s the Deal, written and directed by Miguel de Senna Fernandes.



There are also 33 outreach programmes in the 35th Macao Arts Festival, including backstage tour, pre-show talks, and workshops

A full programme can be seen here. Tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival are on sale simultaneously through the Enjoy Macao ticketing outlets, hotlines and website from 10am on 22 March.